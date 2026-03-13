Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel Opens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, the brand’s third flagship in Florida. The 29-story hotel offers panoramic views from nearly every level, and the waterfront property includes 801 guestrooms, over 120,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space, and six distinct dining venues. The hotel also has a pool deck with city and ocean vistas, a full-service Mokara Spa, and a suite of amenities. The hotel provides access to the Convention Center and the Port Everglades Cruise Terminal, and it is minutes from local beaches and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“I am honored to celebrate the grand opening of the Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, representing a transformative moment for luxury hospitality in South Florida. We have designed an experience that bridges the vibrant energy of the Gold Coast with the tranquil beauty of our waterfront setting,” said Gayla Guyse, general manager of Omni Fort Lauderdale. “With culinary concepts that celebrate regional flavors, stunning views, expansive function space, and unparalleled connectivity to the Convention Center, we have created a world-class destination that showcases the very best of Greater Fort Lauderdale and sets a new standard for both business travelers and discerning leisure guests.”

Design Details

The hotel’s design draws inspiration from Florida’s landscapes, brought to life by developer Matthews Southwest, Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects, in collaboration with Stantec (architect of record) and Balfour Beatty (design builder), with interiors curated by EoA Group. The hotel’s design story guides guests along a symbolic route from land, through the Everglades, to the shoreline.

The Ibis Sky Lounge offers nearly 360-degree views of the city and ocean. The hotel utilizes organic materials and layered textures, along with greenery, natural hues, water-inspired motifs, a variety of warm woods, and references to the region’s flora, fauna, and landscapes. Light-filled atria, custom ripple-effect glass installations, and a curated collection of works by South Florida artists further highlight the location.

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Accommodations

The hotel provides 801 guest rooms, including 82 suites. The design incorporates earth, sand, and sea tones, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows. Located on the 27th and 28th floors, the two Presidential Suites have large private balconies with panoramic views of the ocean and city skyline.

Meetings & Events Space

Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel is designed to transition from large conventions to intimate gatherings throughout the property. The hotel offers over 120,000 square feet of versatile function space, including the 30,000-square-foot Waterway Ballroom, along with an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The hotel also provides access to the 15,000-square-foot Port Everglades Ballroom, 47 individual spaces, 27 intimate breakout rooms, and outdoor terraces spread across three levels.