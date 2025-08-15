Olympia Hospitality Announces New Management Partnership

PORTLAND, Maine—Sara Masterson, president of Olympia Hospitality, announced a new partnership with Mountain Shore Properties to assume management of Hotel Genevieve in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 122-room property, located in the city’s East Market District, locally known as NuLu, is the newest addition to Olympia’s portfolio of design-forward hotels.

“Hotel Genevieve is an incredible property and an integral part of Louisville’s lively hospitality scene,” said Masterson. “By leveraging our

expertise in managing both independent-style and branded properties and programs that resonate with travelers, we see tremendous opportunity to position the hotel for long-term growth alongside Stephen and team.”

The transition also marks Hotel Genevieve’s introduction into the JdV by Hyatt collection, aligning it with the global lifestyle brand while preserving the hotel’s character and community connections in Louisville.

“We are incredibly excited about Olympia Hospitality taking the helm at Hotel Genevieve and, in turn, joining the JdV by Hyatt brand,” says Stephen Wendell, chief executive officer of Mountain Shore Properties. “This strategic move is more than just a name change; it is about leveraging the unparalleled reach and powerful distribution engine of a global brand to unlock Hotel Genevieve’s full potential. We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our visibility and profitability, ensuring Hotel Genevieve continues to thrive as a premier destination in Louisville.”

Named after Saint Genevieve limestone, a foundational element in bourbon production, the 122-room hotel remains a celebration of Louisville’s cultural fabric and a nod to its neighborhood roots. Room to room, the interiors include vintage and modern furnishings, layering in texture and local art. On-site food and beverage options include Byrdie’s,led by chef Jenner Tomaska and Katrina Bravo; Bar Genevieve, a rooftop lounge overlooking downtown Louisville; Mini Marché, a street-level grab-and-go market; and Jimmy Can’t Dance, a speakeasy-style jazz bar.