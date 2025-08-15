Industry NewsOlympia Hospitality Announces New Management Partnership
Industry NewsManagement

Olympia Hospitality Announces New Management Partnership

By LODGING Staff
Hotel Genevieve
Photo Credit: Jason Varney

PORTLAND, Maine—Sara Masterson, president of Olympia Hospitality, announced a new partnership with Mountain Shore Properties to assume management of Hotel Genevieve in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 122-room property, located in the city’s East Market District, locally known as NuLu, is the newest addition to Olympia’s portfolio of design-forward hotels.

“Hotel Genevieve is an incredible property and an integral part of Louisville’s lively hospitality scene,” said Masterson. “By leveraging our
expertise in managing both independent-style and branded properties and programs that resonate with travelers, we see tremendous opportunity to position the hotel for long-term growth alongside Stephen and team.”

The transition also marks Hotel Genevieve’s introduction into the JdV by Hyatt collection, aligning it with the global lifestyle brand while preserving the hotel’s character and community connections in Louisville.

“We are incredibly excited about Olympia Hospitality taking the helm at Hotel Genevieve and, in turn, joining the JdV by Hyatt brand,” says Stephen Wendell, chief executive officer of Mountain Shore Properties. “This strategic move is more than just a name change; it is about leveraging the unparalleled reach and powerful distribution engine of a global brand to unlock Hotel Genevieve’s full potential. We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our visibility and profitability, ensuring Hotel Genevieve continues to thrive as a premier destination in Louisville.”

Named after Saint Genevieve limestone, a foundational element in bourbon production, the 122-room hotel remains a celebration of Louisville’s cultural fabric and a nod to its neighborhood roots. Room to room, the interiors include vintage and modern furnishings, layering in texture and local art. On-site food and beverage options include Byrdie’s,led by chef Jenner Tomaska and Katrina Bravo; Bar Genevieve, a rooftop lounge overlooking downtown Louisville; Mini Marché, a street-level grab-and-go market; and Jimmy Can’t Dance, a speakeasy-style jazz bar.

Previous article
Loews’ Universal Orlando Portfolio Sees Unprecedented Growth in the First Half of 2025
Next article
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Highlights Global Renovations
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald
Design

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Highlights Global Renovations

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, NEW YORK—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts unveiled a series of renovations across its global portfolio of properties, including Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii...
Development

Loews’ Universal Orlando Portfolio Sees Unprecedented Growth in the First Half of 2025

George Seli -
Loews Hotels & Co, co-owner and operator of the hotel portfolio at Universal Orlando Resort, debuted the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel,...
Technology

Phrasing Announces Development of AI Optimization System for Hospitality Industry

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Phrasing announced the development of a system designed to elevate the performance of hospitality clients in the landscape of search and discovery via...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 9. U.S. Hotel PerformanceAugust 3-August 9, 2025Percentage change from...
front desk stock
Acquisitions

Breakwater and BR Investments Acquire Ramada Hotel in Augusta, Georgia

LODGING Staff -
CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Breakwater, through its affiliate, has partnered with BR Investments to acquire the Ramada Hotel in downtown Augusta, with plans to renovate and...
Aly El-Bassuni Choice Hotels
Comings & Goings

Choice Hotels International Appoints Aly El-Bassuni as Senior Vice President of Managed Hotels Division

LODGING Staff -
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Aly El-Bassuni as senior vice president of its managed hotels division. In this role, El-Bassuni...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Fairmont Hotel Macdonald
Design

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Highlights Global Renovations

LODGING Staff -
Development

Loews’ Universal Orlando Portfolio Sees Unprecedented Growth in the First Half...

George Seli -