Industry NewsOlympia Hospitality Adds Middlebury Inn to Its Portfolio
Industry NewsManagement

Olympia Hospitality Adds Middlebury Inn to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Middlebury Inn
Photo Credit: Middlebury Inn

Portland, Maine—Olympia Hospitality announced its appointment as the new management company for the Middlebury Inn, a 71-room hotel in Middlebury, Vermont, just steps from the campus of Middlebury College. Under new ownership by a small group of Middlebury alumni, plans for a comprehensive renovation will turn one of the oldest continuously operating hotels in the United States into a reimagined boutique hotel.

In tandem with assuming management, Olympia Development will also support the comprehensive renovation and repositioning project. “Bringing the Middlebury Inn into its next era is about making sure the hotel matters as much to this generation as it did to the last,” said Mike Zimmerman, president of Olympia Development. “That’s what ownership saw in this property, and it’s the kind of project we love to be part of. The renovation will turn the public spaces into a true living room for Middlebury, a place just as much for the locals as it is for the hotel guests.”

Design Details

Rather than a full historical reproduction, the transformation of the Middlebury Inn will draw inspiration from country homes. Grounded in the building’s Federal and Victorian heritage, the renovation of the Inn will pair the building’s historic design with a refreshed residential and contemporary style, added Zimmerman.

The full-service inn includes 71 guestrooms and suites in total, including nine Victorian-style rooms in the adjacent Porter Mansion, an 1825 residence. The inn will go through a full year-long historical review and permitting process. Operations are planned to continue throughout the renovation process.

Additional Details

The Inn’s culinary story, which will be anchored by refreshed food and beverage concepts, will be central to the Middlebury Inn experience. A signature bar is planned for the entry lounge, a space of about 1,500 square feet. The on-site restaurant will include flexible seating to accommodate intimate dinners and larger groups.

The Inn will also offer new programming including a lecture series in the salon, musical performances by college, local, and national musicians, bands to be hosted in the ballroom, and more.

“We’re drawn to properties where the surrounding institution and the town are closely intertwined, and where the hotel has become an extension of the community,” said Sara Masterson, president of Olympia Hospitality. “We’re excited to be a part of the next chapter of the Middlebury Inn and to help bring ownership’s vision to life. It’s where our expertise shines.”

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