Olympia Hospitality Adds Hilton Garden Inn Arvada to Its Portfolio

PORTLAND, Maine—Olympia Hospitality announced the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Arvada in Colorado to its management portfolio.

“While our roots may be in the eastern U.S., our strategy has always been national in scope,” said Sara Masterson, president of Olympia Hospitality. “This acquisition is a direct reflection of our confidence in the Hilton Garden Inn brand. With our proven ability to optimize franchise hotels, it’s a combination we feel will not only drive sustained growth but reinforces our position as a trusted partner and leader.”

Joining Olympia’s portfolio alongside The Benson Hotel, the 139-room Hilton Garden Inn Arvada is situated a half mile from Olde Town Arvada and within 15 miles of the Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Arvada Center for the Arts. On-site, guests can dine at Garden Grille and Bar for breakfast and dinner. Grab-and-go options are available at The Shop as well. Additional amenities include a fitness center, an indoor pool, and more than 2,260 square feet of meeting space.

John Schultzel, Olympia’s chief growth officer, said, “Our broader growth strategy prioritizes high-quality assets over any single property type or even brand. We focus on assets with a track record of market leadership and quality. Hilton Garden Inn Arvada fits perfectly in our Hilton group and within our total portfolio of franchised and independent hotels.”