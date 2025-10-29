NYU SPS Tisch Center for Hospitality Announces Collaboration With AHLA Foundation

NEW YORK, New York—The NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and the AHLA Foundation announced that participants in the AHLA Foundation’s Hospitality Apprenticeship Program are eligible for credits toward earning an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Hospitality Management from the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality.

Through this collaboration, students who have completed their apprenticeships through the AHLA Foundation’s program can earn up to 27 credits from prior on-the-job learning and education toward the 60-credit NYU SPS degree.

“Our collaboration with the AHLA Foundation will help students receive college credit for previous industry-related work experience, while being part of a learning environment that helps advance career readiness, increases access to global industry opportunities, and can lead to earning a prestigious degree from NYU,” said Nicolas Graf, Jonathan M. Tisch chaired professor and associate dean of the NYU SPS Tisch Center for Hospitality. “The AAS in Hospitality Management offers a flexible learning experience combined with rigorous academic coursework that complements skills built as an apprentice, while reducing the time and cost to finish one’s degree.”

Upon completing the remaining academic credits in the new associate degree, either online or in person, students will be prepared for full-time jobs in the hospitality sector. They will also have the option to continue their studies toward an NYU SPS bachelor’s degree.

“This innovative collaboration with the NYU SPS Tisch Center aligns with our mission to invest in today’s hotel industry workforce by providing a new accelerated pathway for apprentices to pursue continuing education,” said Kevin Carey, chief operating officer, American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and president and chief executive officer, The AHLA Foundation. “It exemplifies our industry’s commitment to career growth that also will continue to attract tomorrow’s workforce and the next generation of hospitality leaders.”

The NYU SPS AAS in Hospitality Management degree provides students access to resources from both the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and the NYU SPS Division of Applied Undergraduate Studies. The Tisch Center prepares individuals from around the world for careers in hospitality management, travel, and tourism at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

“Our work with the AHLA Foundation underscores NYU SPS’s commitment to student success and bridging the gap between industry experience and academic achievement to create a seamless path for professionals to advance their careers,” said Angie Kamath, dean of NYU SPS. “Our relationships with industry partners like the AHLA Foundation help improve the skills and career prospects of our students, while creating valuable and accessible opportunities for them, and a skilled labor force for employers.”