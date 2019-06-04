NEW YORK—During the 41st Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, which is hosted by the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, Nicolas Graf, associate dean of the Tisch Center, announced universal scholarships for all new graduate students entering the Center’s MS in Hospitality Industry Studies, MS in Tourism Management, and MS in Event Management degree programs.

Beginning in Fall 2019, scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to every new student enrolled into these three graduate programs. This initiative is being financed through industry members who sponsor the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference each year and an endowment that was created with funds directly contributed by them. Total scholarship money awarded in the first years is expected to range from $600,000 up to $1,000,000, depending upon enrollment, and is expected to grow over time. Additional need- and merit-based scholarships will remain in place for students who qualify.

Easing the burden of paying full tuition rates will allow students to graduate faster because there will be less of a need to work part-time to pay tuition costs. The scholarships also will lessen dropout rates due to financial issues, will allow students to expand their career choices rather than having to focus solely on career paths that will pay off tuition-related financial debt, and will ultimately enhance student success by allowing them to concentrate on what matters most—their studies.

“In its mission to educate future leaders in the hotel, travel, tourism, and event management space, the NYUSPS Tisch Center of Hospitality recognizes the need to make higher education of this caliber accessible and affordable to students pursuing a degree in our graduate programs,” noted Associate Dean Graf. “With NYU’s commitment to affordability, this new scholarship will help each and every Tisch Center graduate student to defray the cost of his/her education. We are deeply grateful to the sponsors of the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference for making this incredible financial resource available to our students. This program is truly a reflection of the Tisch Center’s mission to provide access and opportunity for those seeking to pursue a career in these emerging and growing fields,” he concluded.