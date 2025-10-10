Nobu Hospitality Announces Development of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville

NEW YORK, New York—Nobu Hospitality announced the upcoming debut of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Nashville, situated along the Cumberland River in the city’s East Bank district. The hotel will be a part of the broader Oracle campus development.

Designed in collaboration with the architectural firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will include 120 rooms and suites and a Nobu restaurant on the lobby level, alongside meeting and event spaces suitable for both intimate gatherings and larger occasions. A lobby café will offer a location for casual meetings or light fare. The property will also offer a fitness center and spa. At the top of the hotel, an infinity-edged rooftop pool will offer panoramic views of the Nashville skyline and surrounding countryside, along with a curated food and beverage service.

“We’re excited to bring the Nobu lifestyle to Nashville’s East Bank, a vibrant district ready for growth,” said Trevor Horwell, chief executive officer of Nobu Hospitality. “After much anticipation and requests from our loyal Nobu customers, partnering with Oracle is a perfect match. Nashville’s rich culture and culinary scene make it an ideal home for Nobu, and we can’t wait to create a destination that embodies the city’s spirit and our unique experience.”

Located minutes from downtown, the hotel’s location offers easy access to local attractions like Broadway’s nightlife, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium, Nissan Stadium—home of the Tennessee Titans—and the city’s dining scene.