Noble Investment Group Promotes Emily Feeney to Vice President

ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group (Noble) announced the promotion of Emily Feeney to vice president. Feeney is a key leader on Noble’s capital markets and transactions team, where she partners across Noble’s functional teams and with the firm’s lending relationships and transaction counterparties to advance Noble’s capital strategy and portfolio execution. In her expanded role, she will continue to drive workstreams across financing and refinancing initiatives, lender engagement, asset sales execution, and transaction closings, coordinating internal stakeholders and external partners, including national advisory firms, brokerage teams, and Noble’s legal counsel.

“Emily exemplifies the type of leader we seek to develop at Noble – rigorous, dependable, and solutions-oriented,” said Mit Shah, Noble’s founder and chief executive officer. “She has earned the trust of our lending partners and advisors through disciplined execution and strong judgment. This promotion recognizes her impact and the increasingly central role she plays in advancing our business.”

“Emily has become a valuable leader across our platform,” said Adi Bhoopathy, Noble managing partner and head of capital markets and transactions. “She brings a high level of credibility with lenders, brokers, and legal teams, and she operates with the composure and precision that sophisticated transactions require. Her promotion to Vice President reflects both her performance and her leadership within our team.”