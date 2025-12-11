ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group (Noble) announced the acquisition of a 35-asset portfolio. The portfolio comprises 35 Sonesta Simply Suites, totaling more than 4,000 rooms across 19 states and 25 markets.

“These fundamentals present a structural opportunity for Noble—to acquire at compelling yields, unlock performance through operational alpha, and deliver stable distributions while compounding long-term growth,” said Ben Brunt, chief investment officer of Noble. “This portfolio directly advances that strategy and adds meaningful scale to our platform.”

Over the past year, Noble has deployed capital into more than 100 assets across 62 markets nationwide. The platform is purposefully concentrated in locations with durable demand visibility, institutional liquidity, and operational upside—markets where Noble’s disciplined investment and operating approach drives strong, repeatable cash flow and long-term value creation for investors.

Noble was advised in connection with the transaction by Seyfarth Shaw’s hospitality group.