Noble Investment Group Acquires 14-Property Portfolio

ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group (Noble) announced the acquisition of a 14-property portfolio, advancing the firm’s branded long-term accommodations strategy. The portfolio comprises 14 WoodSpring Suites properties located across a diversified set of U.S. markets with multiple demand drivers.

The acquisition represents a core component of Noble’s BLTA growth pipeline and reflects the firm’s focus on aggregating high-quality assets in fragmented segments through off-market sourcing. The transaction aligns with Noble’s capital formation strategy by deploying institutional capital into a scalable platform designed to generate durable income and long-term value creation.

“This portfolio underscores our ability to efficiently scale differentiated operating strategies through disciplined underwriting and off-market execution,” said Dustin Fisher, principal and head of acquisitions at Noble. “With minimal near-term capital requirements and a strong operating foundation, these assets are well positioned to benefit from Noble’s platform capabilities and deliver consistent performance over the long term.”

