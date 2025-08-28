Noble House Hotels & Resorts Announces Brand Refresh

KIRKLAND, Washington—Noble House Hotels & Resorts (Noble House) announced a comprehensive brand refresh that includes a new logo and website, as well as a new website for the group’s resort, Little Palm Island.

Founded in 1981 by Pat Colee, Noble House has built a collection of 29 independent properties across North America, including America’s only private island resort, three full-service marinas, and a portfolio of restaurants, bars, and curated guest experiences.

“At Noble House, our growth has never been about scale for the sake of scale,” said Scott Colee, chief marketing officer, Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “It’s always been about building emotional connections and sanctuaries that reflect the culture of their surroundings and the spirit of the people who bring them to life. Our brand refresh celebrates that ethos, while setting a clear and confident tone for the future.”

Renovations and Acquisitions

The rebrand comes at a time of growth as Noble House recently added a new property to its portfolio—a 96-room $100 million project in Paradise Valley, Arizona, opening in fall 2027. Noble House has also invested in a strategic evolution across its portfolio, including a multi-year renovation of Ocean Key Resort & Spa, located in Key West. Executed by Integrated Architecture, Rossi Architecture, with interiors by Area 600, Noble House’s internal design team, the new lobby will highlight the spirit of Key West.

The Area 600 team, led by director of development Katy Clark and interior design associate Erin Weiner, also renovated the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux property in Cape Cod. The team preserved the property’s historic details, including the marble fireplace. The lobby, bar, and on-site restaurant, Cuvée, were all redesigned as well.

New Programming

Each Noble House hotel and resort is designed to integrate into its destination. This October, the group will launch The Great Plates Expedition: Culinary Adventures—a new series that pairs chefs with Noble House destinations. The first edition will take place in partnership with Oregon-based chef Adam Glick at Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa in Pacific City, Oregon.

Visual Identity

The new Noble House identity was developed in-house by Creative Director Stephanie Ward, Chief Marketing Officer Scott Colee, and Vice President of Marketing Andrew Ladd. The new branding includes warm tones, tactile and editorial-inspired typography.

“We weren’t trying to reinvent who we are, we were amplifying the legacy we’ve built,” said Colee. “My family started this company with a dream and a deep respect for place and people. Today, as the next generation steps forward, we’re honoring those roots while embracing a fresh vision. The soul of Noble House is still the same, it’s just shining a little brighter.”