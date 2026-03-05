ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group (Noble) announced the acquisition of the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa, a riverfront hotel in downtown Reno, Nevada.

The property benefits from its location along the Truckee River with immediate access to Reno’s central business district and the broader Reno—Tahoe corridor. The region attracts more than 15 million visitors annually.

Reno’s growth is supported by sustained in-migration, a business-friendly tax environment, continued infrastructure investment, and expanding corporate demand. The market has attracted commitments from global leaders across technology, data infrastructure, electric vehicle manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, and logistics, including Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Switch—alongside major distribution operations serving the Western U.S.

These investments have accelerated high-quality job creation and strengthened the region’s income profile. Its diversified economic base—spanning technology, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, professional services, and tourism—combined with its multi-season leisure appeal and proximity to Lake Tahoe, shows its durable year-round demand.

“Reno embodies the macroeconomic and demographic characteristics we prioritize when investing in high-growth markets,” said Ben Brunt, chief investment officer at Noble. “The property’s premier riverfront location and strong brand positioning provide a compelling platform to execute targeted capital enhancements and operational initiatives designed to drive performance and capture the region’s continued expansion.”