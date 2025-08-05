FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue. Situated within a restored early 20th-century Renaissance Revival building, once home to a college residence for men as well as various fraternities, the property continues the tradition of creating community with its redesigned public spaces and amenities. With its location on Madison Avenue, the hotel offers views of the Empire State Building and proximity to Grand Central Station, Bryant Park, and Fifth Avenue shopping.

The hotel’s design includes curated midcentury-inspired interiors with teal leather couches, retro radios and record players, and black-and-white photography, as well as low-lit lounges and vintage books such as Film Noir, Rock Covers, and New Architecture New York.

The property offers 288 guestrooms and suites, many of which offer skyline views, and curated amenities, a fitness center, and MAD Bar & Lounge. Additionally, the fireplace-lit piano room invites guests to enjoy live performances.

The hotel is also home to Serafina, an Italian-Mediterranean restaurant offering handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and fresh seafood. A curated small bites menu from Serafina is also available in MAD Bar & Lounge.