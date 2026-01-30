WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—Newport Hospitality Group announced the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Columbus Easton and Homewood Suites Columbus Easton, Ohio, to its portfolio. Owned by Har and Rani Bhatnagar, the dual-branded properties are adjacent to Easton Town Center, an open-air destination offering shopping, dining, entertainment, and business activity.

“We are excited to be back in Ohio,” said Wayne West III, president of Newport Hospitality Group. “Columbus is a high-growth market with strong fundamentals and year-round demand. These hotels are ideally located, and we’re excited to bring Newport’s proven operating discipline and service culture to elevate performance and deliver an outstanding guest experience.”

Opened in December 2021, the two hotels total 240 guestrooms, including 144 rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn Columbus Easton and 96 suites at Homewood Suites Columbus Easton. Designed to serve both business and leisure travelers, the properties include more than 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

“Our hotels are built upon the principles of high-quality hospitality, strong morals, and a dedicated work ethic,” Rani Bhatnagar said. “We believe these core values align perfectly with those of Newport, and we trust them to lead these hotels toward success and ensure they remain positive contributors to the local community.”

Entry into a New Market

This management contract represents a milestone in Newport’s continued growth strategy. As Ohio’s capital city, Columbus benefits from a diverse economic base supported by government and education, healthcare and research, technology and innovation, and major retail and entertainment districts. The addition strengthens Newport’s Hilton partnership, bringing the company’s Hilton-managed portfolio to 14 hotels.

The Easton Town Center area is a hub for travelers seeking convenience, access, and a mix of dining, shopping, and business activity. The dual-branded format offers flexibility for a broad range of guests—from short-stay business travelers to extended-stay families, project teams, and relocating professionals—while the property’s meeting space adds value for groups and corporate demand.

“This addition to our portfolio reflects a strong alignment between two outstanding Hilton brands, a premier location, and the operational opportunity we know how to unlock,” West said. “Newport has deep experience across select-service and extended-stay hotels, and our team is focused on executing consistently at the highest level.”

West said Newport is honored to have been selected by Middletown Hotel Management and the Bhatnagar Family to operate the hotels.