Newmark Arranges Refinancing for Virgin Hotels Nashville

Newmark announced that the company has arranged a $51 million loan on behalf of the Virgin Group to refinance Virgin Hotels Nashville, a lifestyle hotel located in Nashville, Tennessee. Newmark’s Global Debt & Structured Finance team, led by Jordan Roeschlaub, co-president, alongside Vice Chairman Nick Scribani, Managing Director Tyler Dumon, Associate Director Holden Witkoff, and Associate Tate Keir, secured the financing through Apollo.

Located in Nashville’s Music Row, the hotel benefits from proximity to The Gulch, Downtown Nashville, and Vanderbilt University. Opened in July 2020, Virgin Hotels Nashville has a collection of food and beverage concepts, including a rooftop bar, a speakeasy, and a signature restaurant with outdoor space. The property also offers a rooftop pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, and more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Branded within the Virgin Hotels portfolio, the asset represents one of the brand’s flagship properties in the United States.

