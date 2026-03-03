Newmark announced that the company has arranged a $172.5 million acquisition loan on behalf of Related Ross for The Ben, Autograph Collection, a 208-key luxury-lifestyle hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida. The financing was provided by Nomura. The transaction was led by Co-president, Global Debt & Structured Finance, Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Nick Scribani, Managing Directors John Caraviello and Tyler Dumon, and Associate Tate Keir.

The Ben is the only waterfront hotel in West Palm Beach, offering direct proximity to Palm Harbor Marina and views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Flagged under Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the property includes 208 guestrooms, approximately 18,475 square feet of meeting and event space, and a rooftop venue in the market.

West Palm Beach has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, fueled by an influx of Class A office, luxury multifamily, and high-end retail development. This evolution has strengthened mid-week corporate demand while complementing historically robust weekend leisure travel. As of July 2025, the West Palm Beach hospitality market has experienced year-over-year RevPAR growth exceeding 11 percent, with an additional 6 percent growth projected by year-end 2025, underscoring continued positive operating momentum.