NewcrestImage Announces Upcoming Opening of The Clara Hotel

PLANO, Texas—The Clara Hotel, a reimagined hotel in Plano, Texas, is set to open in the second quarter of 2026 following an extensive renovation and brand transformation.

The property, formerly operated as a NYLO hotel, was acquired in August 2025 by NewcrestImage. The firm is transforming the property through a comprehensive redesign while maintaining its affiliation with Hilton’s Tapestry Collection.

“We saw an opportunity to thoughtfully transform this property into something that feels deeply connected to its surroundings and to today’s traveler,” said Mehul Patel, managing partner at NewcrestImage. “The Clara Hotel represents our commitment to creating places that are not only beautifully designed, but intentionally experienced. From the materials and textures to the programming and hospitality approach, every element is being reimagined to deliver something distinctive for this market.”

Property Details

The Clara Hotel draws inspiration from natural textures, layered light, and organic materials, introducing wood finishes, refined paneling, greenery, and a softer palette throughout guestrooms and public spaces. Guestrooms are being repainted and redesigned with tactile materials and calming tones.

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With 176 total guestrooms—including eight suites ranging from junior suites to one-bedroom and presidential suites—the hotel is designed to serve both business and leisure travelers

Food & Beverage

The Clara Hotel will introduce two distinct new hospitality concepts:

Field & Vine, the hotel’s reimagined restaurant, will offer an elevated dining experience designed for both guests and locals.

The Library, a newly transformed space within the hotel, will operate as a library-inspired lounge by day and a reservation-only speakeasy Thursday through Saturday evenings.

Updated Courtyard and Event Spaces

The hotel’s heated outdoor pool will be paired with a refreshed patio and courtyard experience. The surrounding 4,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard is being enhanced with new landscaping, turf, and flexible seating.

Indoor meeting spaces include:

A 792-square-foot meeting room (capacity up to 50)

A 598-square-foot meeting room (capacity up to 30)

Two boardrooms accommodating 10 and 4 guests respectively

Location

Located in Plano’s Legacy corridor, just minutes from Frisco’s retail, dining, and entertainment destinations, the hotel offers convenient access to North Texas’ most popular business and lifestyle hubs. Though technically a Plano address, the property sits near the Plano–Frisco border and benefits from proximity to both communities.