NewcrestImage Announces Opening of The Elmore Hotel

SOUTHLAKE, Texas—The Elmore Hotel opened under the ownership of NewcrestImage and the management of Coury Hospitality in Southlake, Texas. With 175 rooms and four floors, the property has undergone a year-long, multi-million-dollar renovation, and it has joined Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio of independent hotels.

“Our renovation has created a thoroughly modern and memorable hotel experience that distinctively stands out for guests and seamlessly blends into the local neighborhood,” said Mehul Patel, managing partner of NewcrestImage. “Originally built in 2016, the property now showcases uncompromising contemporary style, luxury amenities, and next-gen technology—all supported with thoughtful Southern-style hospitality and elevated personal service.”

According to Paul Coury, chief executive officer of Coury Hospitality, “The Elmore is the kind of exceptional design-forward, lifestyle hotel that our company is boldly bringing to cities throughout Texas. It represents a true living room for the Southlake community where successful business deals are conducted, where travel memories are made, and where significant family and community events are held. The property will quickly become a haven for guests and a gathering spot for locals.”

The new interior design is inspired by the American Elm tree to symbolize growth and connection, and includes work by British photographer David Yarrow. Dining is offered at the Sagewind restaurant, while a variety of innovative cocktails and food options are available at the Social Outlaw speakeasy.

The property also offers approximately 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, a fully-equipped fitness center, wellness programs next to the outdoor pool, and customized packages through local vendors to Southlake’s cultural, retail, and wine-tasting locations.

The Elmore Hotel is a 10-minute drive from DFW International Airport, a seven-minute drive from the Gaylord Texan Convention Center, and a 10-minute walk to Southlake Town Square.