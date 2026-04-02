NewcrestImage Announces Opening of Hotel Mockingbird

DALLAS, Texas—NewcrestImage announced the opening of the 296-room Hotel Mockingbird. The hotel, which is situated in the Park Cities in-town neighborhood of Dallas, joined Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio after a complete renovation and rebranding. The property was acquired in October 2024 by NewcrestImage and is now managed by Coury Hospitality.

“Today’s travelers want more than just a hotel stay—they expect an experience and the Mockingbird delivers exactly that,” said Mehul Patel, managing partner of NewcrestImage. “Our renovation has energized satisfaction for guests and profits for us by making the hotel a little hipper, a little more stylish, and a little more relevant.”

According to Paul Coury, chief executive officer of Coury Hospitality, “Our decisions as property manager focus on building outstanding value for guests, the local community, and our ownership partners. We position the Mockingbird as the living room for the community and lead with F&B to create energy, drive engagement, and make every touchpoint matter.”

As part of the renovation, two food and beverage locations were added. A new restaurant, Verse Kitchen and Bar, offers an international menu, and a new speakeasy, Raven, serves drinks and light bites.

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The Hotel Mockingbird’s amenities include 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Nearby are upscale shopping, dining, arts, cultural, and entertainment venues such as Mockingbird Station and Highland Park Village. The property offers proximity to Love Field, Southern Methodist University, Cotton Bowl Stadium, American Airlines Center, and Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.