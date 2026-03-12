The latest hotel labor costs and trends report from HotelData.com, taken from nearly 5,000 hotels using Actabl’s Hotel Effectiveness platform, shows that wage growth accelerated throughout 2025, with the most pronounced pressure landing in the fourth quarter. While some operators improved productivity in targeted areas, overall labor intensity increased, compounding the effect of higher pay rates and putting pressure on margins.

In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, Wages Cost per Occupied Room (CPOR) rose 21.1 percent year over year. That late-year spike more than doubled the pace of the full-year increase and marked a clear shift in the cost base as demand decreased. For the full year, average labor CPOR increased 12.8 percent, climbing from $42.82 in 2024 to $48.32 in 2025. Hotels paid materially more per stay, even as many operators pushed for tighter scheduling and leaner staffing models.

Inflation remained elevated, with the Consumer Price Index up 2.7 percent year-over-year in December 2025. Real average hourly earnings increased 1.1 percent over the same period. In other words, hospitality employers competed in a labor market where worker purchasing power stabilized, reinforcing wage expectations.

Productivity Gains Fall Short

Labor productivity, measured in Hours per Occupied Room (HPOR), also moved in the wrong direction. In the fourth quarter, HPOR increased 3.6 percent year over year, reaching 2.18 hours. For the full year, HPOR rose 4.4 percent to an average of 2.11 hours per occupied room across all hotel types.

When both wage rates and labor time increase, cost per stay rises quickly. That dynamic was evident in late 2025. According to the Q4 2025 Profit Report by HotelData.com, full-year GOP margin increased 1.1 percentage points to 38.3 percent, even as RevPAR declined. However, in the fourth quarter alone, the GOP margin fell 3.3 percentage points to 36.0 percent.

Revenue softened in the second half of the year, but labor costs did not flex proportionally. The 21.1 percent fourth-quarter surge in Wages Cost per Occupied Room, combined with higher HPOR, helps explain the margin compression.

Hotel Type Divergence

Wage pressure did not hit every operating model equally. Full-service hotels experienced the sharpest fourth-quarter jump, with CPOR rising 23.8 percent year over year, from $59.39 to $73.53. Extended-stay, select-service, and resort properties also saw increases in the fourth quarter, though at more modest levels.

Over the full year, however, resorts stood out. Resort operators reduced wage CPOR by 4.7 percent, the only segment to move costs lower year over year. At the same time, resorts reduced headcount and improved productivity, suggesting operational redesign rather than demand-driven cuts. Meanwhile, full-service properties moved in the opposite direction, increasing headcount by 3.1 percent across the year.

For owners and asset managers, the takeaway is clear. Operating model discipline matters as much as wage rate management. Resorts demonstrate that process improvements and tighter labor standards can offset macro wage pressure.

Department-Level Shifts

Department data reinforced where the pressure was concentrated. Housekeeping hours per occupied room (HPOR) increased 2.1 percent year over year, rising from 0.727 to 0.742 hours. Guest Services hours increased 0.8 percent. Management time declined slightly, down 0.5 percent.

Hotels appeared to have protected frontline service levels while tightening supervisory structures. That mix aligned with guest expectations but shifted cost concentration toward operational roles that scale directly with occupancy.

Overtime trends add another layer. Overtime for room attendants increased 4.9 percent year over year, reinforcing guestrooms as the primary pressure point. Most other roles in the dataset saw overtime decline, indicating tighter scheduling controls outside core room-readiness functions.

Role-Level Wage and Workload Pressure

At the position level, cost increases are often reflected in both higher wages and higher workload intensity. Maintenance engineers saw minutes per occupied room increase 3.4 percent and hourly wages rise 4.0 percent, pushing CPOR up 7.5 percent. Engineering emerged as one of the clearest contributors to margin pressure.

Room attendants recorded a 0.8 percent increase in minutes per occupied room and a 3.6 percent rise in hourly wage rates, resulting in a 4.4 percent increase in CPOR. Given the scale of room operations, even modest shifts in cleaning time quickly increased total labor costs.

Leadership roles improved productivity but still saw higher CPOR due to wage growth. General manager minutes per occupied room declined 2.6 percent, yet hourly rates increased 6.2 percent, driving a 3.6 percent rise in CPOR. Assistant general managers followed a similar pattern, with minutes down 0.8 percent, wages up 4.0 percent, and CPOR up 3.3 percent.

These patterns highlighted a broader theme. In 2025, hotels faced more than one labor challenge. They faced wage inflation layered on top of role-specific workload pressure, with the strongest combined effect in guestrooms and engineering.

Geographic Cost Variation

Regional and state-level data showed that labor pressure remained national in scope, though uneven in intensity. The West remained structurally above the national median CPOR throughout much of 2025, reflecting higher wage markets and operating inputs. The Midwest and Northeast ran closer to or below the median benchmark for most months, signaling stronger cost discipline or lower wage baselines.

For multi-property operators, geography increasingly shapes profitability outcomes. Markets with higher wage intensity require sharper productivity gains to maintain comparable GOP margins.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 labor data suggests that wage pressure in hospitality is structural, not temporary. Implied hotel labor cost per hour increased meaningfully over the year, outpacing national wage benchmarks and accelerating in Q4.

At the same time, productivity gains proved uneven. In several operational roles, hours and minutes per occupied room increased rather than declined. When labor intensity rises alongside wage rates, CPOR escalates quickly.

For 2026 budgeting cycles, operators face a clear mandate. Separate wage assumptions from productivity targets. Reset labor standards based on 2025 actuals. Focus on high-impact roles, particularly engineering and housekeeping, where small shifts in time and scheduling materially affect margin. In a slower RevPAR environment, profit protection will depend less on rate strategy and more on labor precision.