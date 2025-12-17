The 2026 Hotel Technology Outlook: Best-in-Class vs. All-in-One Systems—a report produced through a collaboration between the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, Stayntouch, and IDeaS Revenue Solutions—compared All-in-One systems centered around one provider with Best-in-Class systems, individual solutions based around a core PMS. The report, led by NYU SPS Tisch Center graduate students, was designed to analyze the evaluation of, and investment in, technology by hotel operators. The research found that hotels favor specialized systems, and users of Best-in-Class solutions reported higher satisfaction. Additionally, respondents cited integration as a key issue. Jacob Messina, chief executive officer of Stayntouch, recently discussed the release of the report and shared his thoughts on its implications.

“We really wanted to partner with the NYU Tisch Center of Hospitality on this research to give hotel leaders real, practical insights to guide their tech decisions,” Messina told LODGING. Pointing to his experience building technology strategies, he expressed that he’s familiar with the challenges of piecing solutions together in a way that drives results. With that in mind, he noted that the data shows how hotels are moving toward Best-in-Class systems.

“The most interesting takeaway is how clearly the data shows hotels moving toward Best-in-Class systems,” said Messina. “Many are shifting away from All-in-One platforms because they want more flexibility, control, and stronger support. The data also shows that ease of use and reliable support are huge drivers in tech adoption, and that hotels using All-in-One systems report more guest-facing issues impacting their overall customer experience.”

Having the right tools can make a significant impact on operations and overall performance, Messina explained, and having the flexibility to choose specialized systems—which can be connected into a tech stack—is often a more effective approach than using an All-in-One suite, which can fall short of the personalization that is increasingly a differentiator for hotels and the technology they utilize. Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer at IDeaS, echoed Messina’s comments about the data and noted that a hotel’s preference for technology systems could depend on the type of property.

Advertisement

“[The preference] obviously depends on the type of hotel,” he said. “If you’re a very small, independent hotel, it’s more of a, ‘I want All-in-One,’ but if you’re a little bit more sophisticated, or you have more of a portfolio, it becomes all about Best-in-Class.” Likewise, the data found that, among independent hotels with 101-250+ rooms, 68 percent of respondents adopted Best-in-Class systems, whereas 54 percent of hotels with 100 rooms or less opted for All-in-One platforms due to their simplicity and affordability.

When reflecting on the report, Kohlmayr emphasized the importance of the technology’s simplicity, as operators want systems that are easy to use. The data also showed that only 34 percent of respondents using All-in-One platforms and planning to switch were satisfied with training and support. For some hotels using All-in-One systems, users reported more booking errors, missed preferences, and check-in delays compared to those utilizing Best-in-Class systems. These guest-facing issues can be a substantial detriment to a hotel’s overall operations, thus driving operators to seek more efficient solutions.

Kohlmayr also detailed how IDeaS is meeting the needs of operators seeking multiple solutions by expanding beyond revenue management and pricing. In doing so, he stated that the company is giving marketers more scientifically driven insights, which can enable hotels to optimize their return on investment.

“We’re talking about giving commercial leaders more tools that are scientifically infused,” he explained. “The marketing folks should have tools that connect with revenue management technology and be more scientifically driven. We just launched a product called Spotlight, which allows marketers to see where they should be spending the money on with the highest return on investment, and that’s driven by some revenue management data that we have. We built some proprietary indexes and methodology to allow marketers to get better returns on investment. And we’re also doing work in areas like sales and distribution, and a broader commercial tool set for commercial leaders than just revenue management.”

Whether hotels are using Best-in-Class systems or All-in-One solutions, the rise of artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize the hospitality industry across multiple departments. Kohlmayr stated that AI will “change people’s lives” by boosting both efficiency and productivity. Specifically for IDeaS, he pointed to how hotel clients with large portfolios can use the technology to scale their operations.

“If [a client] is looking at scaling it up, they can say, ‘I can do this across multiple hotels.’ We can give them insights into a portfolio of hotels, because we’re going to highlight where the opportunities are. Or we can come to them and say, ‘I’ve observed this. Do you want me to fix it?’ And they can just say, ‘Yes,’ instead of spending two hours doing it themselves. When they scale that portfolio up, it’s going to be amazing in terms of the efficiency they’re going to gain.”