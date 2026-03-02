BOSTON, Massachusetts—According to AI-First Hotels: Faster to Build, Leaner to Operate, and Richer in Customer Experience, a new analysis developed by the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), hotel discovery is moving from search and scroll to ask and book. In this shift, hotels will compete for inclusion in a traveler’s short list of AI recommendations—requiring a stronger digital footprint, more integrated data, and AI-native commercial and operational capabilities.

“AI is changing how hotels are discovered, chosen, and booked—and it’s also changing how hotels run day to day,” said Tom McCaleb, a BCG managing director and partner and coauthor of the analysis. “As AI assistants take on more of the shopping and planning work, hotels will need to shift from optimizing for pages and ads to optimizing for algorithmic relevance and ensure their operations can deliver on more personalized guest expectations at scale.”

“Hotels are under pressure to do more with less while still delivering distinctive experiences,” said Nicolas Graf, a chaired professor and associate dean at NYU SPS and coauthor. “AI can help remove friction from back-office work and routine tasks, freeing teams to focus on higher-value guest moments—provided the right data foundations and operating model are in place.”

Discovery and Distribution Shift Toward Algorithmic Relevance

AI is poised to reshape the customer acquisition equation. Traditional tradeoffs, such as 15 percent-30 percent commissions, limited access to guest data, and reduced brand visibility, may be compounded as AI-based assistants aggregate and weigh content from a broader universe of sources and surface only a fraction of recommendations.

Advertisement

Three priorities stand out for hotels aiming to remain discoverable:

Machine-readable, high-trust digital content that answers traveler questions consistently across platforms. Distribution readiness for AI-driven environments, where prominence and relevance in recommendations are increasingly tied to new fee and placement models. More dynamic revenue management that continuously adjusts pricing and channel allocation as demand shifts.

Operational Pressure Makes AI’s Economics Immediate

The report also found that AI adoption is accelerating in hotel operations as companies contend with labor pressure and margin constraints. Labor costs make up about half of gross operating margins, and in North America, 65 percent of hotels reported staffing shortages in 2025, alongside an 11.2 percent year-over-year increase in labor costs.

Early deployments showed tangible operational impact, such as 20 percent faster room cleaning and preparation through AI-synchronized housekeeping schedules aligned with checkouts and staff availability. Moreover, AI-enabled waste-tracking tools that provide real-time kitchen analytics have yielded roughly 50 percent food waste reduction within eight months.

Data and People Are the Enablers and the Key Scaling Factors

AI performance depends on robust, integrated information on guest behaviors and facility operations, but many hotel companies still operate with a patchwork of systems that do not integrate well. Nearly half of hoteliers reported difficulty accessing critical information, and many said they spent significant time stitching together reports to see a complete picture of the business.

The workforce challenge is also significant. Only 2.9 percent of full-time employees in travel and tourism possess AI skills, compared with 21 percent in tech and media, although AI-skilled hospitality roles are growing nearly 5 percent year over year.