New Report Details Economic Impact of Honolulu’s Hotel Industry

HONOLULU, Hawai’i—A new ⁠economic impact report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Hawai’i Hotel Alliance detailed the Honolulu hotel industry’s economic impact. The study, conducted by Oxford Economics, found that Honolulu hotel operations and visitor spending generate $12 billion in economic activity, support 63,912 jobs, and contribute $1.9 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue.

The new data also provided a comprehensive look at how Honolulu hotels contribute to communities, highlighting the hotel sector’s integral role in fueling small businesses and local employment. In addition to jobs created within hotels, visitor spending in Honolulu supports a wide range of industries, including restaurants, retail, and arts and entertainment. Annually, hotel guests spent $6.5 billion throughout Honolulu, equivalent to $760 per room night on lodging, retail, dining, and other activities. Taxes generated from hotel operations and guest visits collectively fund essential public services.

“Honolulu’s hotels are more than places to stay. They are centers of opportunity,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “This new data underscores how deeply our industry is woven into the city’s economic and social fabric. When hotels thrive, they create good-paying jobs, support small businesses, and deliver essential tax revenue that benefits every Hawai’i resident. Continued investment and smart policy will continue to fuel that momentum.”

“Hotels are the backbone of Honolulu’s economy—supporting tens of thousands of local workers, sourcing from island-based businesses, and keeping our communities vibrant in every corner of the state,” said Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawai’i Hotel Alliance. “When visitors choose to stay here, their spending ripples far beyond the hotel walls—helping local farms, restaurants, shops, and entertainers succeed. As we continue to grow, strong support for hospitality ensures our local economy remains resilient and ready for the future. Our industry’s success is Hawai’i’s success.”

Key Findings

Key findings from the report include that the hotel industry in Honolulu:

Generates $12 billion in economic activity.

Directly employs 18,088 hotel jobs, providing $1.4 billion in annual wages.

Contributes $830.9 million in annual federal tax revenue.

Contributes $722.2 million in annual state tax revenue.

Contributes $329.9 million in annual local tax revenue.

Honolulu is home to 29,112 hotel guest rooms, recording nearly 8.6 million annual hotel room nights sold across 93 hotel properties. The hotel industry’s future investment in Honolulu includes 997 hotel rooms in development.