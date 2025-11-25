FARMINGTON, Pennsylvania—Nemacolin celebrated the completion of the first year of the Nemacolin Hospitality Lab at West Virginia University (WVU). In its first year, the Nemacolin Hospitality Lab has achieved a 100 percent job and internship placement rate for experiential learners in the lab, and graduates are entering the workforce prepared and experienced.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the remarkable first year of the Nemacolin Hospitality Lab and its success in supporting our newest hospitality leaders,” said Maggie Hardy, owner and chief executive officer of Nemacolin. “The lab is preparing students to truly excel in the luxury space, and I am incredibly proud of the outstanding results achieved thus far by both the faculty and students. As our local tourism industry grows, I look forward to watching the lab and its students continue to leave their mark on our community and throughout the world.”

The Nemacolin Hospitality Lab provides students with opportunities to work with industry leaders and interactive tools to gain valuable hands-on experience. By engaging directly with luxury hospitality leaders, students are gaining career confidence that sets them up for long-term success.

“The Nemacolin Hospitality Lab has transformed the way our students learn and lead. This partnership gives them real experience, real responsibility, and real opportunities,” said Meridith Balas, Ph.D., director, Nemacolin Hospitality Lab. “As someone who grew up in the Laurel Highlands region, it means a great deal to contribute to work that strengthens both our students and the place that shaped me. Watching our students grow into confident, career-ready professionals has been the most meaningful part of this work.”