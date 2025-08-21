PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—Within three months of its official launch, Singlepane is being used by 20 asset management companies and hotel ownership groups, including Diamondback Hospitality and KHP Capital Partners, to gain visibility into their finances, streamline decision-making, and improve operational efficiency.

Singlepane unifies general ledger–level financials, forecasts, and budgets with asset management workflows—such as CapEx planning and approvals, contract management, and debt service tracking—into one platform.

Early adopters are reporting measurable results:

Data Consolidation —Normalization of monthly P&Ls from across brands and operators, enabling accurate comparisons.

—Normalization of monthly P&Ls from across brands and operators, enabling accurate comparisons. Faster Insights – Automated variance analysis and risk flagging, cutting analyst time by up to 30 percent

– Automated variance analysis and risk flagging, cutting analyst time by up to 30 percent CapEx Control – End-to-end tracking from budget to approval

– End-to-end tracking from budget to approval Contract Compliance – Centralized tracking of key agreements, dates, and clauses to reduce risk and increase leverage.

– Centralized tracking of key agreements, dates, and clauses to reduce risk and increase leverage. Debt Oversight – Proactive loan monitoring to protect covenant compliance and investor confidence.

“Singlepane has fundamentally changed how we manage our portfolio,” said Andre Lattibeaudiere, vice president of asset management and business analytics, Diamondback Hospitality. ”We now have instant access to accurate, portfolio-wide financials, plus the ability to manage capital projects, contracts, and debt service from one place. The efficiency gains are significant, and the deepest value is in the confidence we now have to make faster, better-informed decisions.”

Singlepane simplifies complex processes by integrating data from sources such as STR, Revinate, Lighthouse, and TravelClick Demand360.

“Demand is exceptionally strong,” said Austin Segal, CEO, Singlepane. “Our pipeline is robust, as companies, including big and small asset management companies, diverse hotel ownership groups, and even REITs, focus on the benefits of asset management insights all in one place. We anticipate even more accelerated adoption as more ownership groups recognize the competitive advantage that comes from consolidating their asset management into a single, reliable platform.”