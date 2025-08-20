FLAGSTAFF, Arizona—NCG Hospitality announced the opening of Flagstaff’s first dual-branded hotel, combining Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton under one roof. The property offers 204 guestrooms, shared spaces, and a range of amenities.

“We’re excited to bring this unique, dual-branded experience to Flagstaff,” said Bryce Skeen, general manager of the Flagstaff Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton property. “Whether you’re a weekend adventurer or staying a little longer to explore everything Northern Arizona has to offer, our goal is to deliver a seamless, comfortable stay with something for everyone.”

The hotel is located at the intersection of I-17 and I-40, providing guests with access to destinations like Northern Arizona University, downtown Flagstaff, Sedona, and the Grand Canyon.

Home2 Suites by Hilton includes 113 extended-stay suites with fully equipped kitchens, flexible working spaces, and pet-friendly accommodations. Tru by Hilton offers 91 rooms. Guests of both brands can enjoy access to shared amenities, including:

Free hot breakfast from both brands (including Tru’s Top-It Bar and Home2 breakfast sandwiches)

On-site restaurant and bar, The Pines Bar & Bistro

Complimentary WiFi, EV charging, and parking

A heated indoor pool with an outdoor sundeck

Fully equipped fitness center and laundry facilities

Outdoor patios with firepits, grills, and loungers for stargazing

24/7 market with gourmet snacks and single-serve beer and wine

Bubble hockey, foosball, and more in the game-filled lobby

“Every element of this property provides more comfort, more convenience, and more flexibility—whether you’re visiting for a night or a month,” said Debbie Kaiser, director of sales.