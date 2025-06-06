FLAGSTAFF, Arizona—NCG Hospitality announced the upcoming opening of a dual-branded hotel with Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton, set to welcome guests in August 2025.

The new property brings two Hilton brands under one roof, offering a combined 204 rooms, with 113 extended-stay suites at Home2 Suites by Hilton and 91 guestrooms at Tru by Hilton. Reservations are now open for stays beginning in September 2025.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Flagstaff’s first dual-branded hotel, designed to offer guests more choices, elevated amenities, and unmatched convenience,” said Eric Rottier, chief operations officer for NCG Hospitality. “Whether you’re visiting for business, leisure, or outdoor adventure, we’re here to make your stay seamless and memorable.”

Shared amenities at the property include a heated indoor pool, a fully equipped fitness center, an outdoor patio with grills, and an on-site restaurant and bar, The Pines Bar & Bistro. Home2 Suites accommodations include a sofa bed, full-size refrigerator, microwave, and flexible working space. Tru by Hilton rooms offer guests a 55-inch TV and a mini-fridge.

Leading the team in Flagstaff is General Manager Bryce Skeen, along with Debbie Kaiser, director of sales, and Virginia Corona, regional sales manager.