Naples Grande Beach Resort Announces Renovation

NAPLES, Florida—Naples Grande Beach Resort announced plans for a comprehensive renovation that will update every aspect of the property. Upon completion, the resort will offer fully redesigned guestrooms and suites, expanded dining options, an enhanced lobby and arrival experience, a refreshed spa, upgraded event spaces, updated pool areas, and more. The property will continue to welcome guests as usual until the renovation begins on April 1, 2026.

“After nearly four decades as one of Southwest Florida’s most celebrated resorts, this transformation represents a renewed commitment to excellence,” said David Cesario, vice president and managing director of Naples Grande Beach Resort. “We are creating a world-class destination that will continue to reflect the spirit of Naples while offering an elevated experience for future generations of guests.”

Several locations that are frequented by local customers will remain open during the renovation, including Rhode’s End restaurant, Clam Pass beach services, and select villas. In addition, on-site partners, Naples Tennis Academy and Naples Grande Golf Club, will continue operating as usual. From April 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026, the resort will temporarily close guest accommodations, meeting and event spaces while the revitalization work is underway.

Naples Grande Beach Resort will proactively share updates through its website, social media channels, newsletters, and local community partners.