My Place Hotels of America Opens Property in Mesa, Arizona

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of My Place Hotel-Phoenix East/Mesa in Mesa, Arizona. This marks the third My Place Hotel in as many years developed by Opwest Partners in collaboration with Iridius Capital.

“The Opwest/Iridius joint venture is a diligent, professional team with diverse development interests, and they execute well,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and chief executive officer of My Place Hotels. “After opening three locations relatively quickly, I’m enthusiastic about them hitting their goal of 20 in the next several years. Our partnership, this market, and the operating team running this location are a recipe for success.”

Owned by Opwest Partners and Iridius Capital, and managed by Legacy Management, the 86-key property was built with My Place’s latest prototype updates combined with the brand’s guest experience offerings. Amenities include a 24-hour My Store, guest laundry, grilling pavilion, and full kitchens in every room.

“There are a lot of options in the hotel space today, and balancing market availability with product-fit can be challenging,” said Tyler Kent, principal and managing director at Opwest Partners. “Every aspect of this product in this market just makes sense, and we’re confident that our guests will feel the same.”

My Place Hotel-Phoenix East/Mesa provides convenient access to the Mesa Gateway Airport, Loop 101, and more attractions throughout The Valley of the Sun.

“My Place is known for delivering an exceptional guest experience, and our Mesa team is ready to uphold that promise,” said Tony Lunzman, executive vice president of Legacy Management. “This is a diverse and growing market, attracting both business and leisure travelers. We’re excited to welcome them and build lasting relationships.”