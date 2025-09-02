My Place Hotels of America Opens Property in Augusta, Georgia

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of the My Place Hotel-Augusta, GA, which marked the third property to result from My Place Hotels’ franchise and development agreement with Rimrock Companies. As part of the agreement, 10 properties are planned across Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia by 2029.

My Place Hotel-Augusta, GA offers access to shopping, restaurants, and the Augusta Riverwalk, as well as market drivers including hospitals and health care institutions, manufacturing plants, and Fort Eisenhauer. The property is situated 10 minutes from Augusta National Golf Club.

Designed by The Richardson Design Partnership, My Place Hotel-Augusta, GA, offers the standard My Place amenities, such as 24-hour on-site laundry, a Grab-and-Go My Store, business center, and grilling pavilion. Each room includes a fully equipped kitchenette with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, toaster, coffeemaker, and stovetop. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers free Wi-Fi. TGC Group will manage the property.

“It is very exciting to be opening our third My Place hotel in partnership with Rimrock Companies. Augusta is an ideal location for one of our hotels, offering strong tourism and transient travel coupled with a dynamic and growing local economy,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and chief executive officer of My Place Hotels. “Rimrock’s track record of development expertise positions this property for success, and we look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio with this excellent organization.”