My Place Hotels of America Debuts in California

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of My Place Hotel-Redding, CA, the brand’s first location in California. The hotel is owned and developed by Pacific NW Redding LLC, designed by The Richardson Design Partnership, and managed by Legacy Management.

“Opening the first My Place Hotel in California is a proud milestone for our team,” said Joe Dinger, vice president of Pacific Northwest My Place Hotels, LLC. “We’ve long believed in the strength of the My Place brand and bringing it to the Golden State — starting right here in Redding — is an exciting step forward. This hotel reflects our commitment to offering clean, comfortable, and affordable accommodations in communities that are growing and full of potential. We’re thrilled to be part of Redding’s momentum and look forward to welcoming guests from near and far.”

My Place Hotel-Redding, CA is situated near attractions like the Cobblestone Shopping Center, Cascade Theater, Redding Motorsports Park, Mount Shasta Ski Park, and Turtle Bay Exploration Park. Guests can visit nearby Whiskeytown National Recreation Area to hike, boat, or relax around mountain lakes. The property also offers proximity to Redding Municipal Airport.

The property has 64 guestrooms, each of which offers the standard My Place amenities, such as a full kitchen with a fridge, stovetop, toaster, microwave, and coffee maker. The pet-friendly hotel also offers free Wi-Fi, 24-hour laundry, a 24-hour My Store, and a business center.

“It feels incredible to be opening our first My Place hotel in California,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and chief executive officer of My Place Hotels. “We’ve been very focused on expanding throughout the Pacific Northwest, introducing the brand to new markets and new customers. We look forward to supporting this new property and introducing Californians to the My Place brand.”