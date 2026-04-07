ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of its newest property, My Place Hotel—Jonesboro, AR, marking the brand’s second location in the state. The four‑story, 63‑key hotel expands My Place’s presence in Arkansas. The hotel is owned by Mataji LLC. The Richardson Design Partnership, LLC, designed the hotel, following My Place Hotels’ prototypical standards.

The property’s location provides access to Interstate 555. Designed with the brand’s focus on comfort and functionality, My Place Hotel—Jonesboro, AR, includes in-room kitchens, My Store, the 24/7 grab-and-go market, and EV charging stations. The hotel also provides Tesla charging stations.

The hotel is situated near several of the region’s largest employers and institutions, including Arkansas State University, St. Bernards Medical Center, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, and a cluster of industrial and manufacturing facilities.

“Jonesboro represents the kind of high‑demand market where My Place continues to grow,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and chief executive officer of My Place Hotels. “With strong activity across healthcare, education, and industrial work, Jonesboro is a great fit for our extended-stay model. We’re excited to expand our presence in Arkansas and the Southeast, and bring a reliable, modern extended-stay option to travelers looking for comfort and convenience.”