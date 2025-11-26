My Place Hotels Announces Launch of Market Force Platform

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the launch of Market Force, a commercial support platform that represents the latest in a series of technology tools rolled out in 2025.

“Throughout 2025, My Place has rapidly expanded our technology offerings to empower franchisees,” said Matt Campbell, chief operating officer of My Place Hotels. “Market Force represents a significant addition to these efforts, delivering an all-in-one commercial solution that seamlessly integrates with My Portal to help our expanding network of franchisees maximize their properties’ potential.”

Market Force consolidates multiple tools to help franchisees optimize their properties’ performance, including expanded commercial support, AI-powered pricing and forecasting, and market-specific intelligence. Features include advanced revenue management, real-time automatic rate adjustments, sales and distribution support, as well as access to technical applications.

“Owners and operators who join Market Force gain access to smarter tools, expert guidance, and data-driven strategies that help them adapt quickly, outperform competitors, and capture more demand in every market,” said Jeff Wermager, vice president of of sales and revenue management at My Place Hotels. “We’re proud to bring this comprehensive solution to our franchisees, empowering them with the continuous support and proven results they need to thrive in today’s dynamic hospitality landscape.”

The platform incorporates My RevPulse, powered by IDeaS for AI-driven revenue management, and Kalibri Labs’ Hummingbird Commercial for market-specific intelligence by channel, segment, and rate. These applications now work together within Market Force.

“Today’s hospitality industry is fast-paced and demanding, with market dynamics that can shift in an instant,” Campbell said. “Our franchisees need sophisticated tools to navigate this evolving landscape. With Market Force joining our technology arsenal, we’re providing another powerful resource that helps them stay ahead of the competition.”