GERMANTOWN, Tennessee—MXR Hospitality (MXR) named Travis Murray, currently president for McNeill Hotel Company, as its inaugural executive vice president of operations. MXR is a strategic partnership of RREAF Holdings, a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm.

In this role, Murray will provide strategic oversight and day-to-day leadership for the company’s hotel portfolio, including brand and owner relationships, operational efficiency, and guest satisfaction, as well as a focus on growing the company’s third-party hotel property management portfolio.

Before joining MXR Hospitality, Murray had worked at McNeill Hotel Company since 2018. Overall, he has nearly 30 years of experience in the hospitality field. Prior to joining McNeill Hotel Company, he spent 14 years with Marriott International in numerous roles, including general manager, dual general manager, and corporate general manager specialist.

“Travis has exceptional people skills that translate into staff performance and guest satisfaction. He is also a strategic business leader able to sustain sales and marketing strategies, and manage revenue generation and profitability, as we work to grow our third-party property management portfolio,” McDowell and Watts said.

Advertisement

“I am thrilled to be joining in this strategic partnership, joining forces with the exceptional RREAF Holdings teams, as we organize and grow a new hospitality platform, directed at achieving operational efficiencies in third-party property management assignments for owners and investors,” Murray said.