Moxy Glendale Breaks Ground

GLENDALE, Arizona—NCG Hospitality has officially broken ground on Moxy Glendale, a new five-story, 153-room hotel in Glendale, Arizona. The property joins NCG Hospitality’s existing three-hotel Glendale campus and is slated to open in Summer 2027. Moxy Glendale is being developed in partnership with Porter Brothers Construction and PK Architects, with interior design by The Society.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Glendale presence with another dynamic Moxy property,” said Andy Inman, chief development officer at NCG Hospitality. “This project represents our continued investment in creating vibrant destinations that bring people together through design, experience, and community.”

According to The Society, Moxy Glendale is envisioned as “a magical oasis nestled amid the breathtaking beauty of the Sonoran Desert”, with contrasts of golden sand and deep blue skies. The design was inspired by saguaro cactus blossoms, and layered organic shapes and gritty textures connect the space to its surroundings.

The property will include private cabana suites with poolside access. The resort-style pool offers a walk-up bar with seating to accommodate individuals and large groups.