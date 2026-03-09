Moxy Atlanta Downtown Opens

ATLANTA, Georgia—Moxy Atlanta Downtown, managed by LBA Hospitality, opened, bringing a new hotel experience to Centennial Olympic Park. The 183-room property is located near Atlanta’s biggest stadiums, attractions, and entertainment hubs.

“At Moxy Atlanta Downtown, guests don’t have to choose between comfort, fun, and location. They get all three,” said Alfonce McKinney, captain at Moxy Atlanta Downtown. “From cocktails and skyline views to great food and Atlanta’s top attractions right outside the door, it’s all part of the experience.”

Property Details

The hotel includes Bar Moxy, where check-in comes with a welcome drink, and the lobby doubles as a social environment. The Jagger Suite is the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge with skyline views. Inspired by the disco era, the space includes a 12-foot disco unicorn, curated cocktails, shareable bites, rotating DJs, and an indoor-outdoor layout. Additionally, The Powder Room is a hidden speakeasy combining retro-futuristic style with playful design, and Eggslut brings its egg sandwiches and other offerings to Atlanta for the first time, officially marking its East Coast debut at Moxy Atlanta Downtown.

Guestrooms include plush bedding, statement artwork, spa-inspired walk-in showers, work areas, built-in USB ports, and integrated streaming tech. Each floor pulls inspiration from popular music stars, with lyric-lined corridors designed to resemble Atlanta streets and artwork featuring cassette tapes and nods to sound and culture.

Statements From Leadership

“Atlanta is a city that knows how to have fun, and Moxy Atlanta Downtown was built with that same spirit in mind,” said Sachin Patel, president and chief executive officer of Emerge Hospitality Group. “We’re excited to introduce a concept that blends hospitality, nightlife, and design into one destination in the heart of downtown.”

“We’re proud to partner with Emerge Hospitality Group to bring this project to life in Atlanta,” said Pete Patel, founder of Nexera Capital. “Moxy Atlanta Downtown reflects the kind of vibrant, experience-driven development we believe in.” Bobby Patel, executive vice president of development at Nexera Capital, added that the project represents the firm’s continued focus on creating dynamic hospitality destinations.