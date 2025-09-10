Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentMountain Modern Sedona: Basecamp for Exploration
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

Mountain Modern Sedona: Basecamp for Exploration

By George Seli
Mountain Modern Sedona
Photo Credit: Mountain Modern Sedona

This spring, Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based private equity real estate investment firm Crystal Creek Capital debuted the Mountain Modern Sedona, the second location for the Mountain Modern brand, which originally opened in 2017 in Jackson Hole. A transformation of the former Sedona Real Inn & Suites, the Mountain Modern Sedona has been designed as a basecamp for outdoor adventure in the Southwest. As such, the hotel offers a bike repair station as well as “gear walls”—year-round storage spaces for hiking boots, walking sticks, backpacks, and other equipment for the modern outdoor enthusiast. 

Supporting the property’s theme, acclaimed nature photographer Ryan Sheets’ images of Sedona can be found throughout common areas and behind the headboards in all the guestrooms. Spanning across eight buildings, Mountain Modern Sedona’s oversized guestrooms, studios, and suites are complemented by an outdoor pool and hot tub, a communal lobby, and The Den, a restaurant-meets-social hub. In addition, two suites have been transformed into wellness-centric retreats, each featuring a dedicated studio equipped with a Peloton bike, yoga gear, and exercise equipment.

At First Glance
  • Opened: May 2025 
  • Rooms: 89 
  • Owner: Crystal Creek Capital 
  • Operator: Crystal Creek Hospitality
George Seli
George Seli
George Seli is the editor of LODGING.

