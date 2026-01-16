Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown Opens

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown opened its doors, bringing community-driven stays to the South of Broadway neighborhood. The 13-story, 260-room hotel is managed by Chartwell Hospitality and owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown is situated three blocks south of Broadway and within easy walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, and Ryman Auditorium. Nashville International Airport (BNA) is an eight-mile drive away.

Property Details

Thirty percent of the rooms include Motto’s Confirmed Connecting Room capabilities. There are 44 connecting rooms, with the option to link up to six at once. Accommodations include compact king rooms for two and the guest-favorite rooms, which offer a queen bed with a lofted twin.

“This hotel is built for the way today’s travelers want to experience Nashville,” said Dan Deaver, general manager, Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown. “Our guests can make the most of their stay in one of the world’s most exciting entertainment districts, enjoying fun, food, and drinks with friends and family just steps from everything they want to see and do.”

Advertisement

Junie’s Drink and Graze, an all-day spot, serves globally inspired small plates and includes a cocktail program blending classic drinks and international offerings with a nod to the distilleries of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

“Motto immerses travelers in the heart of the destination, and Motto Nashville does exactly that for those experiencing Music City,” said Theodora De Souza, brand leader, Motto by Hilton. “Nashville is the perfect launchpad for our growing portfolio of hotels in vibrant urban and adventure destinations worldwide. With its buzzing social spaces, flexible and connecting guest rooms, and a prime location in the lively SoBro neighborhood, Motto Nashville brings the Motto experience to life—connected, socia,l and local.”

The new Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown also offers guests access to a fitness center, flexible meeting space, a common area with an outdoor patio, and a ground-level coffee shop and bar.