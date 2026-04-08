MotorCity Casino Hotel Announces Renovation

DETROIT, Michigan—MotorCity Casino Hotel announced ELEVATE THE ESCAPE, a multi-year $65 million initiative that combines a series of property-wide enhancements designed to update the guest experience—from hotel stays and dining to the casino floor and loyalty program.

Hotel and Convention

A full renovation of all 400 hotel guestrooms and suites is currently underway, reimagining the hotel experience with an updated design. The transformation of the Conference Center has enhanced the property’s ability to host meetings, conferences, and special events.

Food & Beverage

Future upgrades will include The Wagner, an expanded bar and lounge on the casino floor, as well as a new café set to debut in the food court later this year. Recent additions include Revel Steak and Red Lantern, along with updated offerings at Grand River Deli & Burgers and Little Caesars.

Casino and Loyalty Program

Upcoming enhancements include refreshed casino entrances, updated finishes, and improved lighting throughout. Upgraded benefits within Club Metro, MotorCity’s loyalty program, will also be introduced. Recent enhancements to the casino floor include refreshed high-limit gaming, a new first-floor smoking slot area, an expanded VIP dining lounge, and the addition of both a two-story FanDuel Sportsbook and an exclusive VIP FanDuel Sportsbook lounge.

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“MotorCity has always been a place people come to have a great time, and ELEVATE THE ESCAPE represents the next chapter in that story,” said John Policicchio, general manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel. “We’re building on what guests already love while introducing new experiences that feel vibrant, exciting, and designed for how people want to escape and enjoy themselves today.”