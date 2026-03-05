Motel One Migrates Its Portfolio to Oracle OPERA Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas—The Motel One Group announced the migration of its entire hotel portfolio to the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform. The large-scale project was led by Motel One’s internal IT and operations team, working closely with Oracle to ensure operational continuity while migrating more than 100 properties in 13 countries within an accelerated timeline.

All hotels in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States were migrated successfully to Oracle OPERA Cloud property management (PMS), averaging 14 active go-lives per week. This included all operational and financial records, such as guest and ledger balances, as well as room and housekeeping status.

“This transformation is a major milestone in Motel One’s digital journey. Migrating all properties within just four months required exceptional commitment from our IT, operations, and hotel teams,” said Daniel Müller, co-chief executive officer, Motel One Group. “Together with Oracle, we have built a scalable, future-ready platform that enables us to drive innovation, strengthen operational excellence, and support our continued international growth.”

Additional Details

With Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS, Motel One gains a unified cloud platform to streamline staff workflows, while providing deeper operational and guest insights and greater transparency through built-in analytics. With access to the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), the hotel group will also benefit from access to more than 1,000 pre-integrated business and customer services.

Oracle Managed Services will deliver proactive support for the OPERA Cloud environment, monitoring daily operations, maintenance, incident resolution, and ongoing optimization to help improve reliability, maintain consistent service quality, and reduce operating costs.

“The speed and adeptness of this implementation showcased the tremendous level of partnership and commitment between the joint Motel One and Oracle teams,” said Cormac Watters, executive vice president, applications, EMEA, Oracle. “We look forward to continuing to work together to support Motel One’s ongoing innovation, customer excellence, and ongoing growth across markets.”