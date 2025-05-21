Modus by PM Hotel Group Expands Lifestyle Portfolio Footprint

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group experienced continued strategic growth across its overall portfolio, including its lifestyle and unconventional hospitality division, Modus by PM Hotel Group. With a focus on authentic destinations, the company has expanded its presence in key markets, targeting independent-minded travelers seeking hotel stays that connect people and place.

“At PM Hotel Group, we’re not just growing our portfolio—we’re carving out a unique space in the lifestyle segment through our Modus by PM Hotel Group division by developing and operating properties that deliver bold and authentic hospitality experiences,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer, PM Hotel Group. “From nature-centric escapes to city adventure hubs, we’re curating a collection of hotels that are anything but ordinary. These destinations complement PM Hotel Group’s overall portfolio of 92 hotels nationwide, both branded and independent properties.”

New Additions to the Lifestyle Portfolio

Over the past year, PM Hotel Group has expanded its lifestyle portfolio with properties that reflect experiential hospitality. The division has expanded into outdoor destinations with evo Hotel Salt Lake City and evo Hotel Tahoe City. On the shores of Honolulu, the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel delivers locally inspired hospitality near Waikiki Beach.

In Northern California’s wine country, Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga offers a reimagined take on wellness. In the Southern California entertainment corridor, The Lum Hotel Los Angeles Stadium District is converting into a Tapestry by Hilton. With rooftop dining, resort-style amenities, and its location steps from SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, The Lum Hotel captures the energy of Los Angeles’s sports and entertainment scene.

Set to open in 2025, a new wave of hospitality experiences will further show PM Hotel Group’s ability to deliver on lifestyle hotel management. These projects embrace concepts from regenerative hospitality to introducing a membership-club hotel concept in an untapped destination:

RESET Joshua Tree, opening May 2025, is a desert location built from custom shipping containers, focused on design and wellness inspired by its natural surroundings.

Hotel Burg, opening summer 2025, offers a members’ hotel experience, inviting locals and D.C. visitors to a modern destination in Leesburg, Virginia.

Nightsky San Luis Obispo, opening late fall 2025, is a glamping property with 35 design-forward tents, rooted in experiences that foster community building and connection to nature.

The growth of PM Hotel Group’s lifestyle portfolio is driven by shifting guest preferences, ownership groups, and a commitment to delivering hospitality properties across a range of markets.

Lifestyle Hospitality Management

Through its Modus by PM Hotel Group division, the company offers a platform that pushes hospitality boundaries, combining commercial leadership. Backed by the company’s scale and expertise, Modus delivers guest experiences in destinations where culture, wellness, and outdoor access drive guest satisfaction.

“In today’s hospitality landscape, travelers are looking for meaning, not just amenities,” said Adam Gollance, president, Modus by PM Hotel Group. “We’re meeting this demand by cultivating a portfolio of hotels that offer discovery, design, and a deep sense of place—properties that connect guests with new experiences through wellness, fitness, dining, and entertainment to make each stay unforgettable.”