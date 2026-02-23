The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton, completed an extensive $40 million renovation in 2024, a project that updated the property into a full-service luxury resort. The transformation refreshed all guestrooms and public spaces and introduced four dining destinations, making it the largest renovation in the 50-year history of the property. Given the extent of the project, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa reentered the market as a new entity, and the team running the property sought to cater to an audience that increasingly uses social media as a key resource. With that in mind, General Manager Nick Solomon and his colleagues built a social media strategy to capture the attention of these potential consumers. In doing so, the resort showcased how social-first strategies can successfully speak to a Millennial audience. Solomon recently discussed this experience with LODGING and reflected on how hotel teams can navigate rebrands while honoring their property’s history.

How did The Scottsdale Resort & Spa execute a social media strategy that captured the audience of a new target market? What went into the process, and what were the keys to executing it successfully?

In 2026, social media is one of, if not the, first resource for modern travelers; with this consumer behavior in mind, hotels and resorts must curate a social media strategy that engages both current clients while offering compelling content that attracts new audiences and potential guests. As we prepared to reintroduce The Scottsdale Resort, we invested in a social media agency to ensure we were capitalizing on that strategy with focused content direction, intentional influencer collaborations, and community management—all anchored in a cohesive brand voice and vision.

How did the resort team identify this new target market, and what can other hoteliers learn from this process?

When The Scottsdale Resort originally opened in 1976, it was the country’s first conference resort. As we prepared for our renovation, which included enhancements to the entire resort, we knew we had the opportunity to expand our leisure travel business and capture new groups. With this in mind, we had to ensure that our renovation messaging and social content spoke to both markets; the renovation investments touched all aspects of the resort, so showcasing the benefits for these two respective audiences was key. Our goal was to ensure both business and leisure travelers could look at our social media platforms or our website and envision themselves here.

Why are social-first strategies effective when speaking to a Millennial audience? What are some specific strategies that are effective in doing so? What are some general tips/suggestions?

Millennials are projected to become the highest-earning generation in history, and understanding their decision-making behavior is key to maintaining market share in this age demographic. Millennials are a social-first cohort, so our social media content speaks to the values they prioritize—wellness, community, and luxury. Working with influencers is another extension of this strategy, as creators are a reflection of our target guests, and how can they expand our awareness across their audiences in our local and regional markets? Our content also takes a guest experience perspective, showing our followers what a day at The Scottsdale Resort looks like.

When navigating a rebrand, how did The Scottsdale Resort & Spa balance honoring its history while highlighting the property’s new era? What can other hoteliers learn from this?

After a years-long, multi-million-dollar renovation and repositioning, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa feels like an entirely new destination with refreshed guestrooms and fresh public spaces, including Luna Spa and the introduction of four new distinct dining experiences. Our refreshed residential-style guestrooms take inspiration from the property’s historic charm with added modern flair that reflects our decades-long Southwestern appeal, seen across leather accents, intricately embroidered headboards, and hand-carved wood that are reflective of our destination’s natural beauty. From a community perspective, the resort has enhanced our programming to inspire a feeling of belonging across our resort guests and locals, seen through monthly Chef’s Dinners, yappy hours [a pet-friendly offering], concerts, and more that ensure that both new and returning guests always feel welcomed at our property.