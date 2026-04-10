Minor Hotels Debuts Global Data and AI Platform

Minor Hotels announced its plans to build a new global data and AI platform in partnership with Google Cloud, Salesforce, OneTrustand Deloitte.

The platform will connect global guest data, marketing, and service operations. This will allow the group to recognize guests more consistently across brands and destinations, personalize communications and offers based on preferences and past stays, and ensure guest data is managed responsibly, with privacy and governance embedded into the platform from the outset. The new platform, set for full deployment within 2026, is being developed independently of any legacy systems.

“AI is becoming the front door to travel – and with it, control over demand is shifting,” said Ian Di Tullio, chief commercial officer of Minor Hotels. “The brands that win will not be the most visible, but the most intelligent: those able to respond in real time, own their data, and shape the guest relationship directly. At Minor Hotels, we are building that capability at scale, ensuring we don’t just participate in this new landscape, but define our position within it.”

Designing a Futurenative Platform for AI-Driven Hospitality

The platform will be built on Google Cloud’s AI-optimized technology stack, with BigQuery and Vertex AI serving as the interoperable data and intelligence layer. This will enable Minor Hotels to unify guest data across brands, regions, and digital touchpoints. It provides the foundation for a stay defined by “continuity,” where a guest’s unique preferences are understood and honored.

Advertisement

Minor Hotels stated that it aims to move beyond simple AI-driven questions and answers to agentic orchestration. The platform will enable the future deployment of Google-made, third-party or custom AI agents grounded in Minor Hotels’ unified data.

“The future belongs to context-aware AI agents that anticipate needs and execute tasks throughout the travel journey,” said Mark Micallef, managing director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud. “By anchoring its transformation on Google Cloud’s open and secure full-stack architecture, our native integrations with Salesforce and the solution engineering expertise of our partners like Deloitte, Minor Hotels is bypassing the integration hurdles of fragmented traditional clouds and establishing the blueprint for more personalized, proactive, and responsive guest experiences.”

Automation Details

Salesforce will power marketing automation and guest communications across the travel journey with Agentforce Marketing. Data 360 will integrate guest preferences from the unified data and help drive real-time segmentation.

“In the AI era, the margin for error in customer experience has disappeared. Guests expect interactions to be instant, intuitive, and deeply personal,” said Apisit Kuparatana, country leader and managing director, Salesforce Thailand. “Automation grounded in relevant guest insights can help turn distinct guest touchpoints into a meaningful, connected journey.”

OneTrust, a platform for AI-ready governance, will play a significant role in ensuring guest data is managed responsibly and in compliance with global privacy regulations. Privacy and consent management are being embedded directly into the platform architecture, enabling Minor Hotels to scale personalization while maintaining trust and transparency with guests.

“Consent is the foundation of lasting customer relationships and durable data strategies,” said Arran Mulvaney, regional director, ASEAN, OneTrust. “With privacy and governance embedded in its platform from the outset, Minor Hotels demonstrates a clear commitment to its guests by making responsible data use a priority, not an afterthought.”

The new platform will support the development of new AI-enabled capabilities designed to enhance both guest engagement and operational efficiency. Intelligent service agents will help contact center and hotel teams respond more quickly to guest requests, while AI-powered engagement tools will support personalized interactions and smarter recommendations for experiences and upgrades across stays and destinations.

Digital Ecosystem

Deloitte is the strategy and implementation partner to Minor Hotels and leading the co-design and integration of this future-native technology stack into a coherent enterprise operating model. Deloitte is working with all parties to ensure that the latest AI capabilities are not deployed in isolation, but firmly embedded into core processes, decision-making, and ways of working.

“Transformations of this scale not only require powerful technology, but they also require alignment across the organization and working with each of the country operations to ensure that utilization is seamless and effective,” said Dr. Metinee Jongsaliswang, country managing partner, Deloitte Thailand. “It is a great privilege for us to work together with Minor Hotels and the other partners to bring together the right technology ecosystem and integration strategy to create a platform that can evolve with the business, unlock new opportunities for growth and guest engagement, and be the forefront of the future for the hospitality sector.”