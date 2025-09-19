MGM Resorts International Appoints Ayesha Molino as Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—MGM Resorts International announced the appointments of Ayesha Molino as chief operating officer and Gary Fritz as chief commercial officer and president of MGM Digital. Fritz will assume his new role immediately, while Molino’s appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Molino will replace current COO Corey Sanders, who the company previously announced plans to retire Dec. 31, 2025, after more than 30 years of service.

“Ayesha is an exceptionally gifted strategic thinker and operator who excels at managing through complexity, earning her the respect of her colleagues and peers throughout the company. In fact, under Ayesha’s leadership, ARIA has posted all-time records in EBITDAR, annual revenue, hotel and casino revenue, ADR, and Gold+ NPS scores, to name just a few,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer, MGM Resorts. “Ayesha’s ability to unite teams, drive results, and navigate challenges makes her the perfect leader to succeed Corey as COO. I am confident she will continue to help shape our future growth and success.”

“Gary has been instrumental in establishing and advancing our digital strategy through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and organic expansion of our BetMGM brand into new international markets like Brazil,” said Hornbuckle. “He is a visionary leader with keen insights and instincts, and his new role will bring together all of Digital plus Gaming, Marketing, and Advertising as we look to accelerate our omni-channel strategy and unlock significant growth in digital and iGaming.”

Molino is currently president and chief operating officer of ARIA and Vdara, responsible for all aspects of operations at ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa. She is also the company’s chief public affairs officer.

Molino joined MGM Resorts in January 2017 from the U.S. Senate, where from 2011 – 2016 she served as first counsel and later chief counsel to former Senate Majority and Democratic Leader Harry Reid.

Fritz is currently president of MGM Resorts International Interactive and is accountable for evaluating and leading all strategic digital gaming initiatives globally. In this role, Fritz serves as a strategic advisor to MGM Resorts’ President and Chief Executive Officer. He is also a member of the board of directors for BetMGM and LeoVegas.