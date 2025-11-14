MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Completes Room and Suite Remodel

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—MGM Grand Hotel & Casino debuted remodeled 3,969 rooms and suites in its main tower following a $300 million renovation. Guests can now book the remodeled accommodations.

“MGM Grand has long stood out as one of the most iconic resorts on The Strip, and this remodel marks an ambitious step forward in the resort’s evolution,” said Mike Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand. “Inspired by our guests’ feedback, we’ve designed rooms that deliver what both business and leisure travelers value most, providing a thoughtful balance of style, comfort, and functionality.”

Designed by architecture firm Gensler in partnership with MGM Resorts Design & Development, the remodeled rooms and suites include updated bathrooms, which have been refreshed with walk-in showers. Integrated, illuminated closets improve storage, and enhanced blackout drapery ensures complete darkness. Brighter materials open the space, complemented by wall-mounted Smart TVs that free up surface space. Minibar units have been upgraded to include separate guest-use refrigerators.

MGM King rooms include walnut finishes, while MGM Two Queen rooms are designed with soft gray stone, vertical sconces, and tailored headboards. Further updates include charging stations with USB, USB-C, and traditional outlets on both sides of the bed, along with upgraded media consoles. Custom artwork, including LED installations, is displayed throughout the rooms and corridors.

An additional 111 suites were added to the hotel’s collection, bringing the total to 753. Ranging from 675 to 1,784 square feet, these accommodations offer open layouts and sectionals, with reconfigured floor plans that provide greater privacy and versatile spaces for both work and relaxation. Suite bathrooms were fully refreshed with double mirrors, quartz benches, and upgraded showers.