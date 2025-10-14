Meyer Jabara Hotels Assumes Management of The Abbey Inn & Spa

Industry NewsMeyer Jabara Hotels Assumes Management of The Abbey Inn & Spa
By LODGING Staff
The Abbey Inn & Spa
Photo Credit: The Abbey Inn & Spa

DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels announced that it has assumed management of The Abbey Inn & Spa, a boutique hotel on Fort Hill in Peekskill, New York. This marks MJH’s entry into New York’s Hudson Highlands region.

The Abbey Inn & Spa occupies a 1876 structure originally built as a convent for the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary. The reimagined property offers 42 guestrooms, a full-service spa, the Apropos farm-to-table restaurant and bar, and meeting and event spaces created from the former church and convent. The hotel provides Hudson River views and is located one hour north of New York City.

“The Abbey Inn & Spa is truly a jewel of the Hudson Highlands,” said Rick Odorisio, senior vice president of Operations for Meyer Jabara Hotels. “Its rich history, breathtaking setting, and world-class amenities make it a perfect fit for our boutique collection. We’re excited to return this extraordinary property to its rightful place as the hotel of choice for discerning travelers.”

The Abbey Inn & Spa is owned by Martin and Irene Ginsburg. The owners were introduced to Meyer Jabara Hotels through an existing MJH partner.

“When we decided to bring in a management company, we wanted a partner who truly understands the nuances of operating a boutique hotel,” Irene Ginsburg said. “Meyer Jabara Hotels’ decades of experience in the industry, combined with their deep knowledge of the New York hotel market, gave us confidence they could elevate the guest experience while driving performance. Their reputation for blending operational excellence with personalized service made them the right choice for this special property.”

Meyer Jabara Hotels officially assumed management of the property on October 1, 2025. The company’s goal is to enhance the property’s reputation as a destination for weddings, executive retreats, and luxury leisure travelers, while preserving the hotel’s historic significance.

“Expanding into the Hudson Highlands is an exciting step for our company,” said Justin Jabara, president of Meyer Jabara Hotels. “This market is a natural extension of our growth strategy—close to New York City yet rich with culture, history, and outdoor adventure. The Abbey Inn & Spa embodies the type of unique, high-character hotel experience we’re passionate about curating and operating.”

