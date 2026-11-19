DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels announced the appointment of Kirk Reed as chief financial officer. With more than 30 years of experience, Reed will help guide the company’s financial strategy, strengthen operational performance, and support continued portfolio growth as the company prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027.

Most recently, Reed served as vice president of corporate treasury, finance, analysis, and reporting for MCR Hotels, where he directed corporate finance and treasury functions, financial strategy, and performance reporting across a portfolio of approximately 150 hotels. He also served as vice president of Americas investments for IHG, where he oversaw corporate investment finance, capital deployment, and financial evaluations supporting hotel development and growth initiatives. During his tenure with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, he held senior leadership responsibilities for global investment analysis, development finance, and feasibility.

His career also includes leadership positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advised hospitality clients on transactions, valuations, and financial strategies, as well as experience in hotel operations with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Rosewood Hotels and Resorts. Reed holds an MBA in Finance and Economics from Columbia Business School and a Master of Science in Global Hospitality Management from New York University, where he also served as an adjunct professor.

Statements From Leadership

“Kirk brings an exceptional combination of financial expertise, operational knowledge, and an owner’s perspective to Meyer Jabara Hotels,” said MJH President Justin Jabara. “Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to connect financial strategy with hotel-level performance, helping organizations operate more efficiently while positioning themselves for sustainable growth. As we approach our 50th anniversary, we are focused on building upon the entrepreneurial culture and strong owner relationships that have defined our success. Kirk understands that philosophy, and his leadership will be instrumental in helping us write our next chapter.”

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“One of the things that attracted me to Meyer Jabara Hotels was its culture of empowering associates to lead, innovate, and make meaningful decisions that positively impact the guest experience,” Reed said. “That philosophy creates a strong foundation for operational excellence. Having worked across owner-operator, brand, advisory, and hotel operations environments, I see tremendous opportunity to build upon that foundation and help the company become even more efficient and scalable.

“Hotel owners need more than financial reports. They need meaningful intelligence that helps them make decisions, improve performance, and protect their investments,” Reed added. “My goal is to work closely with our operations, sales, purchasing, and technology teams to ensure that financial information is accessible, relevant, and actionable. By strengthening collaboration across these disciplines, we can help our owners and partners achieve stronger results.”

“Rising operating costs continue to challenge hotel owners and management companies, from labor and insurance to utilities, supplies, and property maintenance,” Reed said. “Meyer Jabara Hotels has built a culture that empowers associates to take ownership of results, identify efficiencies, and make decisions that positively impact performance. By combining that entrepreneurial mindset with greater financial visibility and disciplined cost management, we can help our owners protect profitability without compromising the guest experience.”