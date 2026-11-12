Mews Partners With Preferred Hotels & Resorts

NEW YORK—Mews announced its new affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program. Through the partnership, Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the Americas and EMEA can access Mews at preferential pricing, with solutions spanning PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping, and Payments.

Mews brings reservations, payments, and guest preferences into one connected system, helping hotel teams reduce manual work and avoid switching between systems. The partnership expands the resources available to Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of more than 650 hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries.

Statements From Leadership

“Our members tell us they want to run efficient operations without losing what makes their hotel unique,” said Michael Osgood, vice president of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Mews gives them one connected system for the front desk, payments, and guest experience. That frees teams to spend less time on manual work, and more on the personal touches guests remember.”

“Many independent hotels are running lean operations, with the owner, the GM and the front desk team as the heart of the brand, so every hour lost to clunky systems is an hour taken away from their guests,” said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. “Mews gives them that time back, so the team can get on with looking after guests. Preferred Hotels & Resorts has built a community around individuality, and its members are some of the most distinctive hotels out there.”

Advertisement

Additional Details

More than 15 independent luxury hotels, resorts and residences in the Preferred portfolio already run on Mews, including: Maison Albar – Le Victoria, Hotel des Grands Voyageurs, Hotel 9Confidentiel, Hotel Golf Chateau de Chailly and Castello Dal Pozzo Resort Lago Maggiore.

“Mews has been a fantastic addition to our daily operations,” said Inès Delaval, revenue manager at Maison Albar – Le Victoria. “It is incredibly user-friendly, intuitive, and fun to work with, while being a comprehensive solution that meets all our needs. It makes our team’s daily workflow seamless and pleasant, allowing us to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional guest experiences.”