Mews Highlights Growth of AI in 2026 Hospitality Industry Outlook

AMSTERDAM—Mews released its 2026 Hospitality Industry Outlook. The report argues that the next 12 months are a narrow window for hotels to get systems, data, and teams AI-ready before conversational search, AI-powered booking, and autonomous agents move from experiments to everyday guest expectations.

Drawing on the perspectives of eighteen industry experts, the Outlook tests a series of future scenarios through in-depth surveys, asking leaders to rate each by likelihood, impact, and desirability. Across these scenarios, there is a strong consensus that AI will compress the guest journey from search to stay, shift a large share of operational work to agents, and sharply raise expectations of what “personalized service” means.

“Hospitality is at a tipping point,” said Wouter Geerts, director of Market Research at Mews. “Hotels that treat 2026 as a planning year will lose ground. The ones that use it to clean up data, content, and systems will be the ones AI can actually find, trust, and send business to.”

Five Shifts That Will Redefine the Hotel Business

According to the report, the hospitality industry is set to change in five key ways:

Discovery and booking go conversational: Generative AI is on track to turn fragmented search and booking into one continuous conversation. Hotel visibility will hinge less on ad spend and more on structured content, connectivity, and open APIs.



The AI Readiness Checklist

Mews asserted that 2026 will be the year hotels either build the foundations for AI or watch better-prepared competitors pull ahead. To support this, the Outlook includes a four-step AI readiness checklist that shows how properties can move quickly without taking reckless risks.

Assess tech stack and data : Hotels map core systems such as PMS, CRM, messaging, housekeeping, POS, and payments, then identify silos, data gaps, and integration opportunities. The checklist stresses the need to understand which vendors are building towards AI-driven features and open APIs and which are not.

: Hotels map core systems such as PMS, CRM, messaging, housekeeping, POS, and payments, then identify silos, data gaps, and integration opportunities. The checklist stresses the need to understand which vendors are building towards AI-driven features and open APIs and which are not. Get content AI-ready : Clean, structured, consistent content becomes the entry ticket to AI-driven search and booking. The report calls for a single source-of-truth factsheet and concise Q&A content for common guest questions, kept in sync across all channels so AI systems can represent the property accurately and confidently.

: Clean, structured, consistent content becomes the entry ticket to AI-driven search and booking. The report calls for a single source-of-truth factsheet and concise Q&A content for common guest questions, kept in sync across all channels so AI systems can represent the property accurately and confidently. Run one small, supervised AI pilot : Rather than a broad, unfocused transformation, hotels are urged to start with a narrow, measurable use case – for example, handling routine pre-arrival questions or summarizing guest feedback within existing systems. Clear guardrails are set, impact is measured over a few weeks, and the workflow is refined before any expansion.

: Rather than a broad, unfocused transformation, hotels are urged to start with a narrow, measurable use case – for example, handling routine pre-arrival questions or summarizing guest feedback within existing systems. Clear guardrails are set, impact is measured over a few weeks, and the workflow is refined before any expansion. Build governance and team buy-in: Cross-functional working groups, defined ownership, and staff training on new workflows and handoffs are highlighted as non-negotiable. The aim is to keep service personal and accountable even as more work is automated behind the scenes.

Each step links back to deeper sections of the report that examine generative AI, agentic AI, and automation in more detail, turning high-level scenarios into concrete next actions anchored to 2026.

The report also summarizes emerging trends in AI-driven search, booking, and operations, and outlines what hotels should expect from their tech stack as generative and agentic AI mature.