Mews Debuts New Brand Identity

AMSTERDAM—Mews debuted a new brand identity that reflects the company’s growth with a connected, intelligent operating system designed to unify revenue, operations, and the guest journey within a single platform.

“Hospitality is entering a defining and exciting decade,” said Richard Valtr, founder of Mews. “Guest expectations are rising. Revenue models are expanding beyond rooms. Artificial intelligence is reshaping how businesses operate. However, this is against the backdrop of rising costs of labor, energy, and distribution. The hotels that thrive in these conditions will be those built on unified, adaptable infrastructure rather than disconnected systems, which is why we are creating the hospitality industry’s Operating System.”

Mews recently secured $300 million in Series D funding at a valuation of $2.5 billion. Over the past year, the company accelerated SaaS gross profit growth by 55 percent and expanded to 15,000 properties across 85 countries, supporting more than 132,000 monthly active hoteliers.

Unified Operating System

The company’s hospitality operating system unifies guest, operational, and financial workflows within a single platform, creating the foundation for automation, insight, and increasingly autonomous workflows across hotels and hotel groups.

Advertisement

“The second I saw Mews, I was obsessed. It felt like a system designed by someone who actually understands how hotels work,” said Grace Grieco, executive director of operations and sales, Pelham Hospitality. “With Mews, things finally started speaking to each other.”

“Our ambition is simple,” Valtr added. “Technology should carry the complexity so people can focus on hospitality. With advances in AI, we believe that the upcoming years will see a steep change in productivity that this industry has not seen before.”

The evolved Mews brand is a visual expression of that change. Centered around a fluid brand mark inspired by the original meaning of a “mews” — where individual houses or departments come together as part of a larger enterprise — the new identity reflects connectivity, momentum, and adaptability. Its flexible forms and natural motion signal a platform designed to respond in real time to the needs of modern hospitality.